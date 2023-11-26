EXCLUSIVE: Is Salman Khan planning to open theaters? Tiger 3 star REVEALS

Salman Khan’s impressive filmography proves his love for films. However, he is also someone who thinks about his fans and admirers. Hence earlier, he had expressed his desire to open up theatres across the country. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about his passion project. Read on!

Salman Khan speaks about his plan to open theatres in India

A couple of years ago, it was reported that Salman Khan was to come up with his theatre called ‘Salman Talkies’ in multiple cities in India. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plans were put on hold. In a recent exclusive group chat with Pinkvilla, the Tiger 3 actor spilled the beans about it.

When asked if her still plans to come up with his dream project, the actor said that by next year he will start working on it. “I will, by next year I will start. It’s a long process. We will start on that, slowly, steadily but surely,” he divulged.

When Salman Khan spoke about his plan to open ‘Salman Talkies’

In an earlier interview with Etimes, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared details about his passion project. He had testified the plan that he was coming up with his own theatre chain even though the pandemic paused the project. “It is still in works. We were planning it but everything was put on hold. Slowly we will get back to it, but definitely someday,” Khan had said.

Reports also suggested that the actor-producer is planning to open theatres, not in big cities like Mumbai but in rural areas and the outskirts of the cities. “We had planned to open them up in smaller towns where people didn’t have access to theatres. Not here in cities like Mumbai,” he told Etimes. A report in Mumbai Mirror also stated that these theatres will sell tickets that would be tax-free and available at subsidized rates. Moreover, they would be free for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Salman Khan’s work front

While the actor is soaking in the success of Tiger 3, he is also gearing up to start working on The Bull with director Vishnuvardhan. He also has an impressive line-up of movies namely Dabangg 4 and Kick 2.

