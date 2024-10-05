Late Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi opens up about things that DISTURBED him: 'He was..'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

It was on September 8 when famous TV actor Vikas Sethi, known for his TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka, passed away in his sleep. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. His wife, Jhanvi, who is coping with the same, has made a shocking revelation of how the actor used to get disturbed when people remembered his past battles with substance abuse and alcoholism.

Vikas Sethi, who left behind his wife and twins, was only 48. Jhanvi, during an interview with ETimes, revealed their financial issues and Vikas' battle with alcohol and substance abuse. She said, "It’s been tough for a long time. Vikas hadn’t been getting work, and people often reminded him of how his career had changed. Others would cruelly bring up his past struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism. He did battle substance abuse and was an alcoholic years ago, but he overcame those problems."



Vikas' wife further stated that if one keeps bringing up a person’s worst moments, it takes a toll on their mental health. The actor had an introverted nature and was also sensitive. She claimed that he was hurt by the comments, which shattered him. The couple was also undergoing financial and emotional turmoil since 2023, and when things seemed better, he passed away.

On the work front, Vikas was to do Oops 2 along with Deepak Tijori. However, unfortunately, 8 days ahead of the same, he expired.

Advertisement

Jhanvi revealed that they had been to Nashik, her hometown, for a family function. She said that her husband used to always be excited about vacations; however, something was missing this time. Jhanvi explained that she did not know if Vikas had sensed that death was nearing him. She has not yet been able to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. She still has the expectation of him walking into their home via the door.

Vikas Sethi's wife also revealed that she is struggling and was recently hospitalized after her BP dropped. But she has to stay strong for her twins. She has told her children that their father has gone to get them toys and other gifts. She wants people to always remember Vikas for his talent and not for what he had been through in the past.

The actor was also a part of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he played the role of Robbie.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Report: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi passes away at 48