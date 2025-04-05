Manoj Kumar funeral: Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey attends last rites to pay his respects; WATCH
As Manoj Kumar's funeral takes place today (April 5), Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa attends the last rites to pay his respects.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.
Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 on April 4. His sudden demise has left many in the industry heartbroken and created a void in the hearts of his fans. The legendary actor has left behind a legacy that will be cherished forever. When this unfortunate news was out, netizens remembered the late actor by flooding social media with condolence messages.
On April 5, Manoj Kumar's last rites were conducted in the city, attended by numerous prominent figures from the entertainment industry who came to pay their respects. Among those who attended the funeral was popular actor Sudhanshu Pandey. At the cremation ceremony, Sudhanshu was photographed interacting with others as he honored his late friend. For those who may not know, Sudhanshu shares a close relationship with Manoj Kumar's family.
Watch Sudhanshu Pandey's video at Manoj Kumar's funeral here-
After Manoj Kumar's unfortunate demise, Sudhanshu Pandey exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed his sorrow for losing the legendary star. The Anupamaa fame shared, "We have lost such a legend. I remember seeing a lot of his films as a child, and they were always so inspiring. I feel all the patriotic films that he made were so iconic, including Purab Aur Paschim and had such a fantastic message for society. I feel that we have lost a legend today who changed and set a lot of benchmarks for our film industry."
Honoring his contribution to Indian cinema and the nation, Manoj Kumar was accorded a state funeral today. Apart from Sudhanshu Pandey, the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai witnessed the gathering of several celebrities who arrived to pay their final respects. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Prem Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan, Vindu Dara Singh and a few more attended the final rites to pay their tribute.
