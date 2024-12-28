Mika Singh recalls 'very upset' Kapil Sharma visiting KRK's house; 'Broke glasses, created a ruckus'

Mika Singh, known for being one of the prominent singers in the entertainment industry, recently revealed details about celebrities' frustrations with Kamaal R Khan (commonly known as KRK). In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Mika shared how celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Vivek Oberoi were upset with KRK due to his inappropriate comments about them. Mika also disclosed that Kapil Sharma once wanted to confront and beat up KRK.

In the interview, Mika Singh recounted an incident involving Kapil Sharma, which took place in 2013 or 2014. Mika said, "Kapil was very upset with KRK. He asked me whose name was on the neighboring house. I told him, 'KRK.' He asked me whether KRK was my neighbor, and I said yes."

Mika then revealed that Kapil got angry and asked him to accompany him to KRK 's house. However, Mika refused to get involved. He also predicted that KRK would likely lash out on Twitter after hearing about this interview.

Narrating the incident further, Mika said that he and Kapil Sharma visited KRK's house in Dubai at around 4 or 5 AM. Mika disclosed that Kapil was extremely angry, and when they discovered KRK was not at home, Kapil expressed his frustration by breaking a glass window at KRK's house and creating a scene.

Before discussing this incident, Mika shared that he had formed a bond with KRK because his studio was located next to KRK's house in Dubai. Talking about KRK, Mika said, "I used to call him 'bhai' (brother). So he knew I was a mad person. He became friends with me. He used to say bad things about all the heroes. Some of them would come to me and tell me, 'Isko samjha yaar' (Tell him to mind his words), so I would act as the mediator."

Mika also shared how he and Yo Yo Honey Singh had once planned to confront KRK while pretending to be drunk. The Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer recalled that Honey Singh complained about KRK's distasteful opinions. Mika assured Honey that they would address the issue and said, "We'll act as if both of us are drunk. He will abuse us, but you do whatever you want with him."

Further, Mika recalled being rude to KRK and said, "The next day, KRK told us that we behaved very badly with him. I told him, 'I don’t remember anything because we were drunk.' Apparently, we pulled his hair."

On the work front, Mika Singh has sung innumerable hit songs such as Mauja Hi Mauja, Singh Is Kinng, Jugni, Long Drive, Dhinka Chika, and more.

