Nikki Tamboli reveals SHOCKING details of her argument with Gaurav Khanna on Celebrity MasterChef: 'He threw carrot peels on my face'

Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna's argument from Celebrity MasterChef has been in the headlines after the latest episode aired. In the episode, the actress was seen walking out of the set in anger after an argument with Gaurav. She had called the actor 'insecure' and slammed him for disrespecting her. Now, Nikki has broken her silence and revealed the reason for being furious at Gaurav. She even called the actor "unprofessional" and mentioned how she wouldn't tolerate his behavior.

While talking to ETimes TV, Nikki Tamboli addressed the tension between her and Gaurav Khanna and revealed shocking details. Revealing the reason for walking out in anger, Nikki shared, "He threw carrot peels on my face despite being clearly instructed by the director not to waste food." She further mentioned how she never hesitated to take a stand for herself and she decided to not ignore his behavior.

Nikki Tamboli emphasized that it wasn't about the mess but shared, "His actions were unprofessional and disrespectful." The actress said that Gaurav is not her friend and thus he cannot behave like this to her. She stated, "I won’t tolerate such behavior in a competitive setting where rules and discipline matter.”

For those who don't know, Nikki had angrily left the set of Celebrity MasterChef. Before leaving, she and Gaurav locked horns. Nikki said, "Gaurav should accept that he is an insecure man." Responding to her, he said, "It is not called being insecure, but it is called being competitive." While their argument arose, the judges and the contestants looked shocked over their tiff.

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef is judged by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. The contestants of the cooking reality show are Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam and Usha Nadkarni. Celebrity MasterChef airs on weekdays at 8 PM.