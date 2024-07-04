Indian TV shows have definitely evolved over the years. From popular series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki paving the way, daily soaps have seen a significant rise in popularity and more diverse projects are gaining traction. While older shows explored different concepts, nowadays, love triangles seem to be a common theme on television.

Almost all channels have TV shows with the same concept and here's why I think the makers opt to portray love triangles.

Leverage to Experiment

Love triangle storylines allow makers to explore the chemistry between actors and determine which pairing connects best with viewers, sparking fresh narratives and injecting unexpected plot twists to keep the audience engaged.

Producers might also feel at ease with three prominent characters in the show which can help them to accommodate actors' leaves and their schedules.

Take a look at a glimpse of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which had a love triangle twist:

Tried and tested formula

Love triangle is one of the most successful tried and tested formulas of all time. Even in the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the makers introduced a character Mandira who played the third wheel to Mihir and Tulsi. Likewise, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Virat loved each other but Virat had a connection with Pakhi as well, resulting in their complex relationship.

In Kundali Bhagya, Palki and Rajveer like each other but Shaurya also has feelings for her. In Suhaagan Chudail, Nishiganda wants to marry Moksh, however, he loves Deeya. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira love each other but Ruhi also has feelings for Armaan.

Drama guaranteed

One of the major reasons why there's almost a love triangle in every other show is because it guarantees drama. Imagine the lead couple going on a special date to spend quality time with each other and there comes the hero's childhood friend who has feelings for him and wants to marry him. The third wheel's entry would surely spice up the storyline creating major obstacles for the lead couple to unite and lead a happy life.

Separation of the lead pairs

As per the majority of television shows, no lead couple is happily married. The third wheel character of the triangle love story makes sure that the lead couple stays separated. Every now and then, the makers tease the fans with the union of their favorite lead couple, however, at many times, these reunions are either a dream sequence or shot when either of the characters is intoxicated.

In most of the stories, the third-wheel character enables the makers to write a story in a way that the lead pair doesn't end up in a happy marriage. And even if they do, a new third-wheel character is introduced to shake things up and create conflict in the relationship.

For example, Maya came in between Anuj and Anupamaa. And after months of drama, when Maya dies, Anuj and Anupamaa are reunited for a couple of weeks. However, later Yashdeep was introduced as the third wheel in their love story.

In Jhanak, Jhanak and Aniruddh have a liking for each other. However, due to Aniruddh's promises to Arshi, he is unable to take a step towards Jhanak.

In the second season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, for the longest time, Ishaan and Savi were married but Ishaan had romantic feelings for Reeva. When Ishaan finally realized love for Savi, he faced a turmoil because of his previous feelings for Reeva.

Needless to say, the love triangle story does keep the audiences hooked to their shows, however, of late, it has been observed that the separation of the lead couple for a long time because of the third wheel character might not always be successful.

In the second season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, viewers longed for Ishaan and Savi's love story and eventually gave up on the show, resulting in lesser TRP.

Teri Meri Doriyaann was loved by the viewers for years and they patiently waited for SahAn's (Sahiba and Angad) reunion. However, with Sahiba's death twist, many loyal viewers lost interest in the show, leading to the show being axed by the makers.

In conclusion, love triangles are everywhere on TV, but they're definitely overdone. It would be great to see makers explore new ideas to entertain fans with their shows.

