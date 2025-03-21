Pakistani drama Shirin Farhad Teaser OUT: Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi starrer is a heartfelt tale of vintage romance

The wait is finally over! Fans are on cloud nine as Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi, the two most talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, have joined hands for an upcoming romantic drama. Yes, Farhan and Kinza will soon be seen in an upcoming Pakistani drama titled Shirin Farhad. Ever since the show was announced, fans have been eagerly anticipating its teaser and it is now finally out.

Farhan Saeed has unveiled the captivating first teaser of Shirin Farhad on his official Instagram page. In this enchanting drama, he essays the role of Farhad, while Kinza plays Shirin. Their on-screen chemistry shines through in the teaser, promising viewers an engaging experience.

Watch Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi's show Shirin Farhad's teaser here-

Shirin Farhad is set to unfold a heartwarming love story that evokes a sense of nostalgia, showcasing a relationship that is both pure and filled with obstacles. Despite being madly in love with one another, Shirin and Farhad must confront various challenges in their careers as actors, adding layers of complexity to their journey together.

Shirin Farhad is expected to explore the journey of their romance which will surely be a treat to watch. The caption of this promo read, "Cinema Ke Parday Ka Maya Naaz Shahkaar! Paish hai Shirin Farhad ki pehli jhalak... HUM TV pe jald shandaar iftetah!"

After this promo was released, fans flooded the comment section of the post and expressed their excitement.

While the official premiere date of the Pakistani romantic drama is yet to be announced, the makers are creating excitement amongst fans by sharing the poster and now the teaser of the show. The audience is eagerly anticipating Farhan Saeed's return to television after a long time.

Helmed by Asad Mumtaz, Shirin Farhad is produced by Momina Duraid Productions and written by Ali Moeen. The mesmerising music is provided by the talented singer and actor Ali Zafar.