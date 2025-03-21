Loved Suno Chanda? Here are 5 Pakistani rom-coms to add to your watchlist: Parizaad to Dil Ruba

If you enjoyed the lighthearted romance and cultural details of the Pakistani rom-com Suno Chanda, you're in for a treat. Pakistani television offers many such dramas that blend heartfelt storytelling with compelling characters. We have prepared a list of five such notable Pakistani dramas that you might enjoy.

1. Meray Paas Tum Ho

Where to watch: Ary Digital YouTube

Meray Paas Tum Ho is a romantic melodrama that aired in 2019, starring Humayun Saeed as Danish, Ayeza Khan as Mehwish, and Adnan Siddiqui as Shehwar. The plot centers around Danish, a simple man deeply in love with his wife, Mehwish. Their life takes a tumultuous turn when Mehwish becomes entangled with a wealthy businessman, Shehwar, leading to betrayal and heartbreak.

The show's exploration of love, greed, and societal expectations resonated with audiences, making it one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas in recent years.

2. Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Where to watch: HUM TV YouTube and Dailymotion

Airing in late 2018, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi features Iqra Aziz as Noori and Imran Ashraf as Bhola. Noori, a young woman from a marginalized background, strives for a better life. Her path crosses with Bhola, a man with intellectual disabilities, leading to an unconventional yet profound relationship. The drama delves into themes of love, societal prejudice, and personal redemption, with Imran Ashraf's portrayal of Bhola earning critical acclaim.

3. Dil Ruba

Where to watch: HUM TV YouTube

Dil Ruba, which aired in 2020, stars Hania Aamir as Sanam, a flirtatious young woman who enjoys the attention of multiple suitors. Her frivolous actions lead to unforeseen consequences, affecting not only her life but also those around her. The Pakistani rom-com examines the repercussions of vanity and the journey toward self-awareness.

4. Bashar Momin

Where to watch: Har Pal Geo YouTube and Dailymotion

Released in 2014, Bashar Momin is a tale of love, power, and redemption. The Pakistani drama features Faisal Qureshi as Bashar, a wealthy but morally ambiguous man, and Ushna Shah as Rudaba, an innocent woman caught in his world. The narrative explores the complexities of their relationship amidst themes of manipulation and genuine affection.

5. Parizaad

Where to watch: HUM TV YouTube

Parizaad, which aired in 2021, stars Ahmed Ali Akbar in the lead role. The story follows Parizaad, a man often judged for his appearance but possessing a heart of gold. His journey through love, hardship, and societal challenges forms the crux of this poignant drama.

These Pakistani dramas, much like Suno Chanda, offer a blend of romance, cultural insights, and compelling narratives, making them worthy additions to your watchlist.