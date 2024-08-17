Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 17: Kaveri comes under Ruhi’s influence; Abhira gets worried

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 17, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Kaveri expressing her anger over Armaan and Abhira romancing each other before marriage. Ruhi tries to take advantage of the situation to manipulate Kaveri.

Kaveri stops Ruhi from saying anything regarding Armaan and Abhira’s wedding. She also gives her freedom to not participate in marriage preparations if she doesn’t wish to do that. However, Ruhi still goes on to put forward her point. She instigates Kaveri against Abhira by highlighting how Abhira failed to adjust in their family because of her different belief system.

Ruhi suggests Kaveri to change Abhira’s name in order to dissociate with all the bad memories that she gets as soon as she hears her name. Ruhi also opines that by taking this crucial step, Kaveri can also bring changes in Abhira’s personality which is quite daring and rebellious.

Krish teaches dance steps to family members. He gets irritated when they don’t perform well. Krish decides to choreograph Armaan’s performance. Armaan asserts he already knows his steps and does naagin dance. Abhira watches him and gets happy while Ruhi gets shocked.

Armaan asks Rohit to join them. He obliges. Armaan and Rohit have a gala time grooving to naagin song. Armaan thanks Rohit for making his union with Abhira possible. Rohit states he did all this for himself.

Kaveri calls someone and mentions about meeting her immediately. Ruhi gets excited to witness the drama that is going to happen when Kaveri will present the idea of changing Abhira’s name. She is sure about Abhira exploding like a bomb on Kaveri and hurting her again.

Abhira misses Akshara and wonders who will bless her on her special day. She feels lonely. Abhira bumps into Manish, who bestows her with blessings. She inquires if Manish will attend the wedding from her side. Manish thinks for a moment and then agrees. Abhira gets elated.

Abhira receives a surprise from Armaan. She hides about facing a financial crunch from Armaan, who assumes that Abhira is worried because of the case. He makes up his mind to lose the court trial for Abhira.

Kaveri talks about Abhira and Armaan’s engagement date with an astrologer while also sharing that she wants to change Abhira’s name. On the other hand, Abhira is concerned about arranging money for her marriage. Armaan arrives to prank her. She also pokes fun at him. Later, Abhira learns that Kaveri has finalized her engagement date with Armaan. The episode concludes here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

