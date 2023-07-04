Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal's net worth

Anupam Mittal, the visionary entrepreneur behind the renowned People Group and the groundbreaking platform Shaadi.com, has achieved remarkable success and amassed substantial wealth throughout his illustrious career. Mittal's brainchild, Shaadi.com, has transformed the way people find life partners, catapulting him to success and earning him widespread recognition. With his pioneering spirit and relentless drive, Mittal has not only revolutionized the way people find life partners but has also left an indelible mark on India's startup ecosystem. He was also seen on television as a judge in Shark Tank India. As we delve into his journey, let us explore Anupam Mittal's net worth and gain insights into his remarkable achievements.

Anupam Mittal's Net Worth 2023

From very early in his career, Anupam Mittal reached the status of a millionaire. His platform Shaadi.com became popular after the internet boom in the country. Throughout his career, he has made some strategic investments in prominent companies. At present, Anupam Mittal's net worth is estimated to be around INR 185 crore.

Anupam Mittal's Biography:

Real Name/ Full Name: Anupam Mittal

Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Anupam

Birth Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Date of Birth: 23 December 1971

Age: 51

Height: 5ft 7 inches

Weight: 75kg approx

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Parents’ Names: Gopal Krishna Mittal, Bhagwati Devi Mittal

Siblings: NA

School: NA

College: Boston College, Massachusetts, United States

Religion: Hinduism

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Male

Sexuality: Straight

Marital Status: Married

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Spouse’s Name: Anchal Kumar

Kids: Alyssa Mittal

Profession: Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Business Executive

Net Worth: INR 185 Crores

Anupam Mittal's personal life

Born on 23 December 1971 in Mumbai, India, Anupam Mittal is a highly accomplished Indian businessman. His father, Gopal Krishna Mittal, and his mother, Devi Mittal, raised him alongside his two sisters, Vandana and Shilpa Mittal. Having completed his schooling in Mumbai, he moved to the USA where he pursued MBA in Operations and Strategic Management from Boston College, Massachusetts. Anupam was introduced to the family business at an early age. His passion for entrepreneurship grew during his school days, leading him to spend his free time working in his father's factory after college. On July 4, 2013, he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Aanchal Kumar, and together, they have been blessed with a daughter named Alyssa Mittal. Anchal is a Bollywood actress.

Anupam Mittal's career

After working in the United States for several years, he quit his job at MicroStrategy. Upon returning to India, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 1997. He established an online matrimonial service called Sagai.com, which was later rebranded as Shaadi.com. Recognizing the immense potential and success of Shaadi.com, Mittal went on to establish the People Group in 2001. Under the umbrella of the People Group, Mittal oversees a diverse portfolio of businesses, including Shaadi.com, Mauj Mobile, and Makaan.com. He made some prominent investments in companies like BigBasket, Dhruva, Ola Cabs, SimSim, Chalo, FarEye, Rapido, Whatfix, Quizezz, Animall, and Ketto. In the last few years, he garnered immense fame after the entrepreneur was seen as one of the sharks in the popular show, Shark Tank India. The show had other sharks or judges who invested in start-ups. Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta were among the other sharks.

Anupam Mittal's lavish lifestyle

Anupam Mittal's success has allowed him to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, befitting his accomplishments. From luxury cars to extravagant properties, he has embraced the fruits of his hard work and financial achievements. The entrepreneur lives in an upscale posh neighborhood of South Mumbai. His property is estimated to be around INR 15 crores. Besides property, he owns a garage full of luxurious cars. He owns Lamborghini Huracan which is sold in India for INR 3.43 Crore. He also owns Audi S5 worth Rs 79.06 lacs and a Mercedes Benz S class.

