Shirin Farhad Release Date OUT: When and where to watch Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi's Pakistani romantic drama

New Pakistani drama Shirin Farhad, starring Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi, is set to take you on an unexplored and unseen tale of old school retro romance set against the backdrop of the early 1970s. The anticipation for this Pakistani drama soars as the release of Shirin Farhad is finally announced. The wait is now set to over as the show will premiere this weekend itself. Yes, Shirin Farhad will start airing from April 26, 2025.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Shirin Farhad?

Shirin Farhad makers have finally disclosed the release of Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi's drama. This was announced by sharing a social media post on the show's official broadcast channel, Hum TV. Shirin Farhad will be available to watch on Television from April 26, 2025, Saturday, at 8 PM on Hum TV Pakistani. Fresh episodes of Shirin Farhad will be released every Saturday and Sunday on Hum TV Pakistan.

Official Trailer and Plot of Shirin Farhad

Shirin Farhad is set to unfold a heartwarming love story that evokes a sense of nostalgia, showcasing a relationship that is both pure and filled with obstacles. Despite being head over heels in love with one another, Shirin (essayed by Kinza Hashmi) and Farhad (essayed by Farhan Saeed) must confront various challenges in their careers as actors, adding layers of complexity to their journey together. Will their professional life differences and other obstacles affect their personal lives? Tune in to Hum TV on April 26 to know more.

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Shirin Farhad:

Shirin Farhad stars Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi as male and female protagonists. Apart from these beloved stars, the upcoming Pakistani romantic drama also features Rashid Farooqui, Saleem Mairaj, Ali Tahir, Zhalay Sarhadi, Ali Rizvi, Irfan Motiwala, Kanwal Khan, Ali Sikandar, Rana Majid, Haider Shah, Neha and more in important roles. Written by Ali Moeen, Shirin Farhad is produced by Momina Duraid.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we offer a glance into the Pakistani entertainment world as well!

ALSO READ: Pakistani drama Suno Chanda's Season 3 CONFIRMED? Find out if Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's rom-com is coming back