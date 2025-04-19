5 Upcoming Pakistani dramas releasing very soon: Farhan Saeed-Kinza Hashmi's Shirin Farhad to Feroze Khan-Ayeza Khan's Humraaz

Pakistani dramas have become quite a rage in India as well. Time and again, many Pakistani dramas have been welcomed with open arms by Indian viewers and have become big hits there. From rom-coms to thrillers, every genre has received immense love. Considering their popularity and acceptance, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the top 5 upcoming Pakistani dramas that are set to premiere very soon.

Advertisement

Here are 5 upcoming Pakistani TV shows that are set to release very soon:

1- Shirin Farhad

Two of the Pakistani entertainment industry's most beloved actors, Farhan Saeed and Kinza Hashmi, are set to entertain their fans with their upcoming show, Shirin Farhad. As the name suggests, this romantic drama is the perfect show to watch with your partner. From Farhan and Kinza's impressive acting prowess to the old-school romance set in the 1970s era, Shirin Farhad promises to keep you hooked. Multiple teasers of the show have already been released. Shirin Farhad will soon be available to watch on Hum TV.

Watch Shirin Farhad's promo here-

2- Humraaz

Revenge, love, drama, and suspense — if you’re looking to experience it all at once, your wait is almost over. Humraaz, starring Feroze Khan and Ayeza Khan in the lead roles, is set to air very soon. This upcoming Pakistani drama also features Zahid Ahmed in a pivotal role. Humraaz’s gripping storyline will keep you hooked and on the edge of your seat, with each episode leaving you eagerly waiting for the next. The promo for Humraaz was released just a few hours ago on Geo TV’s official social media platforms.

Advertisement

Watch Humraaz's promo here-

3- Behroopia

Behroopia, starring Faysal Quraishi, has been making waves on social media. In this upcoming Pakistani drama, Faysal portrays a complex and mysterious man whose ever-changing persona reveals shocking truths and deep emotional layers. The gripping storyline delves into a life filled with hidden secrets, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The promo for Behroopia was released a few days ago. The drama will soon be available to watch on Green TV Entertainment and will air every Thursday and Friday at 8 PM, starting April 24.



Watch Behroopia promo here-

4- Do Kinaray

The upcoming Pakistani drama Do Kinaray stars Junaid Khan in the lead role. The story revolves around the lives of four siblings and their unwavering love for one another. Multiple promos of Do Kinaray have been released on Green TV Entertainment’s social media platforms. While the makers have yet to announce the official premiere date and time, the release of several promos suggests that the drama will be airing very soon.

Advertisement

Watch Do Kinaray promo here-

5- Hiba Bukhari and Muneeb Butt's untitled drama

Hiba Bukhari and Muneeb Butt’s untitled Pakistani drama has already sent fans into a frenzy. Packed with entertainment, drama, and romance, this upcoming show promises to be too captivating to miss. In addition to Hiba and Muneeb, the drama also features Danish Nawaz, Sahiba Afzal, Adnan Jaffar, Fazila Qazi, and Hammad Siddiqui in important roles.

Watch Hiba Bukhari and Muneeb Butt's upcoming show's promo here-

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates about Pakistani TV dramas!

Which upcoming Pakistani drama are you excited for? Vote and let us know Shirin Farhad Humraaz Behroopia Do Kinaray Hiba Bukhari and Muneeb Butt's untitled drama

ALSO READ: Top 10 Pakistani dramas of 2024: Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mawra Hocane led Jafaa and more