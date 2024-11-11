Shoaib Ibrahim shares glimpse of police patrolling Salman Khan's apartment amid death threats; says 'There's too much security'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

After Salman Khan's close friend and politician Baba Siddique was shot to death, the actor received several death threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Due to this, Salman's security has been enhanced in the workplace and at home as well. Now, popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a glimpse of Salman's house amid tight security while he stepped out with his family.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar stepped out with their son, Ruhaan to spend their Saturday outdoors. The actors actively share vlogs on their YouTube channel and recently offered a glimpse of their weekend to their fans.

On their way to Bandra, Shoaib informed his fans that he wanted to show them Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat. He then revealed, "We were planning to come on his birthday but then later we learned that the road was blocked due to security reasons. No one was allowed to go near his house so we didn't come."

As Shoaib said this, Dipika Kakar teased him saying, "But I have gone inside Mannat." To which, the actor replied, "Haa tum andar jaa chuki ho. Pata hai. Chup raho (Yes, you have gone inside. I know. Now keep quiet)." Shoaib even showed legendary actress, Rekha's house and then gave fans a glimpse of Mannat. The couple then took a stroll on Bandstand, Bandra with their little one.

The Sasural Simar Ka duo then gave a glimpse of Salman Khan's building Galaxy. Shoaib said, "There's too much security and it's obvious. There are cops." The police were seen patrolling Salman Khan's house. While currently Salman is busy shooting for Bigg Boss Season 18 and his upcoming film Sikander, the actor moves around with tight security.

Here's a glimpse of Salman Khan's house-

Speaking about Shoaib Ibrahim, the actor recently revealed his reason for not participating in Salman Khan's hosted show, Bigg Boss 18. Shoaib claimed the reality show is not about showing personality anymore. He had said, "Earlier it used to be a show about personality. Now, the more content you give, the more you will be seen and shown and that's how you will go ahead."

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar is actively busy creating vlogs and managing her clothing business.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

