Throwback Thursday: When Shweta Tiwari first faced camera at 16, but not on sets of Kaleerein; WATCH

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has been aging like a fine wine. She has been one of the most loved telly stars in the nation. However, did you know that she did her first acting project at 16 before making her TV debut with Kaleerein? In today's throwback Thursday segment, let us take a nostalgic trip and remember the time when the actress had her first camera moment.

Watch Shweta Tiwari's first acting project at 16:

Shweta Tiwari had posted a story of an advertisement that she did when she was merely 16. The biscuit advertisement features the actress with The Lunchbox actor Nasirr Khan. He had posted the video on his profile that read, "Ad I did in 1996. Nostalgia. Memories. With the ever lovely @shweta.tiwari. That was our 1st time together & again now in 2024."

Take a look:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also took to her Instagram story to mention, "Haha I was 16 yrs old." As seen in the clip, everyone was seen munching on "Nafees toast", and the ad revolved around a family consuming toast biscuits in the morning. A young Shweta Tiwari gives a hot wink, holding a glass of milk in her hand as she gets featured in the ad. Her braided hairstyle cannot be missed.

The jingle of the ad goes like this, "Nafees toast, khata aur kurkure toast. Subah ka dudh ya sham ka chai, har umar ka mann bhar jaye; Nafees toast, kehte hai dost sabke ke sab will like it more. Har umar, har mauke ke liye Nafees toast (Nafees toast is tangy and crispy. It can be consumed in the morning with tea, milk and is for everyone)."

More about Shweta Tiwari:

The actress, who is Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli's mother, even at 43 gives competition to her daughter. She firmly believes in working out and loves doing cardio, and strength training exercises, as her Instagram depicts. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress loves doing running, cycling, and brisk walking and an ETimes report had also revealed that the diva lost 10 kg with these simple exercises.

Shweta Tiwari's professional front:

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s third film in the Singham franchise titled Singham Again. She will reportedly be seen opposite Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.

