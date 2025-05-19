Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Remember Tapu's wife? Here's what she is doing now

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a sitcom that has made history by being one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television screens. Premiered in 2008, the show has hooked a massive crowd and continues to entertain them. Despite its long run, it manages to leave the audience in stitches with its satire, gripping storyline, and engaging twists. One of the most loved storylines of the show is 'Tapu ki shaadi' (Tapu's wedding).

The buzz that this storyline created remains unmatched. The ardent viewers of the show were shocked to see little Tapu (played by Bhavya Gandhi) getting married. What was more shocking was the entire society getting happily involved in all the functions. Tapu's wife, Tina, was one of her own kind of character. Despite the short stint in the show, Tina's character is still fresh in the audience's mind. But do you know who Tina is?

Who is Tapu's wife?

The real name of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu's wife, Tina, is Nupur Nimesh Bhatt. Nupur is a talented choreographer and has maintained an active social media presence. The 25-year-old's Instagram feed is filled with dance videos and workshops.

From classical to freestyle, Nupur has showcased her moves in all forms. Apart from being a passionate dancer, Nupur also has a soft corner for content creation. She also endorses brands on social media. Nupur has more than 53.7k followers on her Instagram.

Take a look a Nupur Nimesh Bhatt's dance video here-

Nupur has an active social media presence and keeps her fans engaged with her interesting videos. After her appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress wasn't seen in any other shows.

For those who must have forgotten, Nupur played the role of a child bride, Tina. She was married to Tapu when the plot revolved around Tapu's marriage. Champaklal (essayed by Amit Bhatt) wanted his grandson Tapu to get married as a child, as he worried about his family's future.

While Jethalal (essayed by Dilip Joshi) was against his father's decision, he couldn't take a stand against it. In this stress, he then dreams about his kid Tapu's marriage and sees Tina as his daughter-in-law in his dream. Tina was shown a gangster's daughter. Her camaraderie with Daya (played by Disha Vakani) and her fun side were enjoyed by the audience.

Tina's fun segments, including when she demands Chikoo Jam from Jethalal, serves uncooked tea to Jethalal and Champaklal, slight jealousy from Sonu (essayed by Jheel Mehta), and being Daya's favorite, were loved by the audience. This track ends with Jethalal waking up from his dream when he gets arrested for child marriage. Tina's track ends with Jethalal's dream.

However, Nupur has played several roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had once played the role of a saree shop owner's daughter. Her father had trapped Gokuldham's ladies, but when they rebelled with 'Garba Aandolan,' he accepted his mistake.

Apart from Nupur, there have been many such actors who have played small but meaningful roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and are remembered for their characters. The old episodes still air on Television and are watched with the same enthusiasm by the ardent audience.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah currently features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, and more. Over the years, several actors took a mid-way from the sitcom due to various reasons. The show often makes headlines as fans eagerly wait for Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The makers recently disclosed that they have been searching for a new Dayaben.

