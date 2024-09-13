Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha REVEALS eerie incident of a plant withering away after his papa's death; Read details

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha lost his father Shyam Singh Lodha. He was unwell and the actor had shared a deep bond with his papa. Now, he shared an eerie post revealing how science does not have answers to many questions related to his father.

Shailesh Lodha, earlier today took to Instagram to mention how a plant outside his dad's room withered away after his papa's death. His post read, "विज्ञान के पास इन प्रश्नो का जवाब नहीं है* पापा का कमरा, जिसे पिछले कुछ हफ़्तों से ICU में तब्दील कर दिया गया था, इस कमरे के बाहर ये एक पौधा था, जो उन्हें भीतर झाँक कर देखता था और कमरे के भीतर से पापा इसे देखते थे, ये जीवन के कठिनतम समय में उन्हें हरियाली और प्रसन्नता दोनों देता था..इधर पापा ने देह त्यागी और इधर आस पास के सभी पौधों को हरा भरा छोड़ कर बस सिर्फ ये मुरझा गया... "

It further read, "वनस्पति शास्त्र क्या कहता है मैं नहीं जानता, किन्तु संवेदना सिर्फ मानव ह्रदय में ही नहीं होती, इस का जीवंत उदाहरण है ये घटना...मुरझा तो हमारा पूरा परिवार गया है, संभवतः प्रकृति परिवार ही है हम सबका."

Translation- (Papa's room, converted to ICU for the past few weeks, outside this room it was a plant, peeking them inside and inside the room Papa used to see it, both greenery and happiness in the toughest times of life Used to give.. Here father sacrificed his body and all the plants around him are green and just withered... I don't know what botany says, but sensitivity is not only in human heart, this phenomenon is a living example of this... Our whole family has withered, possibly nature is our family.)'

Shailesh's dad was unwell for a couple of months and despite the best efforts by the family he could not survive. The TMKOC actor, while sharing the sad news had written, "Whatever I am, I am your shadow. Today, while the sun brightened the world, darkness fell upon my life. Papa has left us (sic)."

Advertisement

The actor is best remembered for his role as Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha PERFORMS last rites of father; says, 'Aap upar bhi sirf..'