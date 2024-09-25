The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2: Janhvi Kapoor reveals mom Sridevi acquired THIS north Indian trait after marrying Boney Kapoor

After the entertaining first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 featuring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, and Vasan Bala, the Devara stars will arrive as guests in the upcoming chapter. The makers have already dropped the teaser, which gives exciting glimpses of Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Jr NTR interacting with the host. The promo showcased the actress revealing how her dad, Boney Kapoor, gradually turned into a South Indian after marriage to Sridevi, but the latter also acquired an interesting North Indian trait.

Since Devara stars Saif Ali Khan from the Hindi film industry and Jr NTR from the South fraternity, Kapil Sharma announced, “Jab north aur south milte hain toh maza double ho jaata hai (When north meets south, it doubles the fun).” During one of the segments, Kapil Sharma asked Jr NTR which actor from the North Indian industry he liked the most. The Baahubali star quickly said, "Sridevi always." Meanwhile, the Tanhaji actor remarked, “No, Sridevi is my answer from the South.”

Further, Janhvi said, “My dad had already converted. He had idli sambhar instead of aloo paranthas in the morning. But honestly, by the end of it, Mom began arguing like a North Indian.”

Take a look at the promo here:

The clip also showed Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda dressed as Rajmaata Shivagami and Kattappa, respectively. On the other hand, Sunil Grover brings laughter by playing a hilarious character.

Also, the RRR actor complained about Janhvi Kapoor saying, "Jab yeh Hyderabad mein shooting kar rahe the, maine do baar achha khana bheja. Yahan aaye huye mujhe ek din ho gaya, ek tukda bhi nahi aaya. Inke haath ka chhodo, hotel ka delivery bhi nahi aaya (When she was shooting in Hyderabad, I sent her food twice. I have been here for a day now. She hasn't sent me anything. She didn't even send any hotel food, let alone food she cooked herself)."

For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 premiered on September 21. With the talented group of comedians, the show streams on Netflix.

