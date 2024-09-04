THROWBACK: When Bharti Singh mimicked Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi and roasted THIS celebrity

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most loved reality shows of all time. During lockdown, the show released an Indianized version which was shot in Mumbai and had many interesting celebrities being a part of the show. Let's revisit the time when Bharti Singh's special gag left the contestants in split as the Laughter Queen enacted the popular director and host of the show Rohit Shetty.

As the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi took the responsibility of entertaining the viewers amidst the lockdown during the COVID scare, Bharti Singh added her own charm to the show with her sense of humor and impeccable comic timing. In one of the segments, Bharti Singh was seen mimicking the host of the show Rohit Shetty, and roasted contestant Jay Bhanushali.

Take a look at the glimpses from the above-mentioned segment with Bharti Singh here:

Bharti Singh while mimicking Rohit Shetty, lashed out at Jay Bhanushali for no reason. She said, "Tu batayega mujhe. Mai Rohit Shetty hu, hit pe hit diya hai maine. 15 maale ki building hai, Shetty towers. 15 maale pe jaake dhakka deduga teko. Tera Jay kahi aur jaayega aur Bhanushali udte hue jaayega. "

(Now, you'll tell me? I am Rohit Shetty. I have given numerous hits. I own a 15-story Shetty Towers, I can push you from the 15th floor)."

Furthermore, Bharti as Rohit Shetty also mimicked Nia Sharma and mentioned how she maintains a calm demeanor before stunts but losses cool after the same.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India was won by Nia Sharma. The show also had popular celebrities like Karan Wahi, Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jay Bhanushali, and Karan Patel

