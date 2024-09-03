Throwback: When YRKKH's Pranali Rathod playfully shielded Harshad Chopda's chiseled body, showing her possessive side

One of the most loved generations of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been that led by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The duo had a crackling chemistry and was loved immensely by the viewers. Their offscreen camaraderie was highlighted during the shoot of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Let's revisit a fun incident during the shoot of the show amidst which Pranali grew possessive of Harshad.

In one of the segments of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Bharti Singh asked Harshad to showcase his well-toned body. When requested by all, Harshad removed his shirt which left the audience rooting for him. Later, Bharti grabbed Harshad and touched his abs with a feather prop. This left Pranali Rathod uncomfortable and in a funny turn of events she tried to shield Chopda from Bharti. The moment was too adorable.

Take a look at the glimpses of the fun segment of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar here:

Later, host Arjun Bijlani took Pranali Rathod aside as Bharti teased Chopda a little more.

Recently, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod hit the headlines as Chopda wished Pranali luck for her upcoming project Durga.

Talking about Harshad and Pranali in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the duo enjoyed a massive fan following as Akshara and Abhimanyu. The two were fondly called #AbhiRa. Their offscreen chemistry also gained momentum and the duo were often rumored to be dating. However, they maintained the 'good-friends' stance.

Media reports speculated tensions between lead actor Harshad Chopda and producer of the show Rajan Shahi which resulted in the makers of the show rushing to end Akshara and Abhimanyu's story and taking a generation leap soon.

After Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's exits, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani are now the new faces of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

