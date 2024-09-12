TRP Report Week 36: Anupamaa TOPS, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SLIPS; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai IMPROVES

And it is that time of the week. The TRP day. The day which is highly anticipated by the producers of the TV shows, channels, and actors. The TRP report gives them validation regarding their content and whether the same is being percieved well by the audiences or not. This week too, Anupamaa has topped the charts with impressive ratings. Read below to know about other shows that did well on the TRP charts.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa secured 2.6 points this week and is topping the TRP charts. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama and Anuj wanting to get married again. Jhanak reclaimed the second spot with 2.2 points at the second position. The third spot goes to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which slipped down one rank and secured 2.2 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improving its rank to number four with 2.1 points.

Following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Advocate Anjali Awasti at number fifth spot with 2.1. Number sixth position goes to Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha with 2.1 points.

One of the most longest running TV shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to impress the viewers with a respectable 2.0 points at the seventh spot followed by Colors' mythological show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav at the eighth spot with 1.6 points.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the stunt-based reality show secured the ninth spot with 1.6 points followed by Colors show Mangal Lakshmi at the tenth spot with 1.5 points.

One of the shocking changes in the TRP report this week has been that of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment which secured comparitevily lower TRP and slipped down to the fifteenth spot.

