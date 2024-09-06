TRP Report Week 35: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to rule; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings drop

Every week, BARC releases its TRP report providing the audience and showmakers with an insight into the show's performance. The TRP report for week 35 is out and it can be seen that there has been a significant change in the ratings of the top 5 shows. Scroll below to see whether your favorite show has ranked in top 5!

Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been receiving immense love from the audience since a long time. Its engaging storyline and shocking twists and turns has hooked viewers to the show. In the 35th week, Anupamaa again managed to rank first in the TRP chart with an interesting 2.6 rating.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, is back in the game and promises to stay in the long run. The ratings of the show dipped after its leap, however, now as the storyline revolves around Savi and Rajat's marriage angle, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin successfully ranked in the second position.

In the 35th week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received 2.3 ratings. Compared to the last TRP report, the show's ratings have improved slightly.

Jhanak:

Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and Chandni Sharma's show Jhanak is another hit daily soap that has been ranking in the top 5. In the 35th week, Jhanak ranked in the third spot and received 2.2 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sandhwani, is one of the most loved and longest-running shows. Every week the show manages to rank in the top 5, however, the ratings of the show have seen a significant dip since in the last few weeks.

In the last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai received 2.2 ratings. However, in the 35th TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranked in the fourth spot and received 2.1 ratings.

Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha is also receiving love from the audience. The show manages to rank in the top 5 every week. In the 35th week, Udne Ki Aasha ranked in the top 5 spot and received 2.0 ratings.

