WATCH: Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat fulfills his 'dream' of owning THIS swanky car worth more than Rs 87 lakhs

Paras Kalnawat is beaming with joy and pride as the actor has purchased another swanky car to his car collection. After purchasing an expensive BMW in 2023, now Paras has bought a new Range Rover Velar, which is worth more than Rs 87 lakhs. The cost of this beast is Rs 87.9 lakhs approx.

Sharing the joy of buying this amazing vehicle, Paras Kalnawat shared a video and gave fans a glimpse of a small celebration when he welcomed his car. The actor penned a long note expressing his gratitude and thanking everyone for their love. Paras expressed how he feels elated to fulfil his dream.

The Kundali Bhagya actor wrote, "Welcome Home DADDY." He continued, "Dreams do come true. All you need is some brave decisions, blessings of your parents, your siblings love and support, trust in God, belief in yourself and millions out there praying for your success and growth. I want to thank each and everyone of you for being there with me in this journey and constantly pushing me to become a better version of myself."

Watch Paras Kalnawat's full video here-

His caption further read, "Just know this is just the beginning. Your boy is going to unfold an Era and bake some dreams in the bakery of life. Love, Regards and Warm Hugs."

As soon as Paras shared this video, his friends, colleagues, and fans flooded the comment section of this post with congratulatory messages. Everyone showered their love on Paras and applauded him for this achievement.

Umar Riaz wrote, "Congratulations bro!" Nidhi Shah commented, "Wooohoooo congratulations," Adrija Roy said, "Ohooooo. Congratulations Buddy," Ashnoor Kaur wrote, "Many congratulations Mr neighbor," and so on the comments continued. Arjit Taneja, Baseer Ali and a few actor actors from the industry reacted to Paras' post.

Workwise, Paras Kalnawat is currently playing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya. In the show, the actor stars opposite Adrija Roy. In the past, Paras has been a part of several other hit shows like Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Owing to his good looks, amazing talent and genuine persona, the actor has a massive fan following on social media, who continue to shower love on him every day.

