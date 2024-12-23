WATCH: Why did Virat Kohli BLOCK Rahul Vaidya on social media? Here's what the Laughter Chefs star has to say

Laughter Chefs Season 2 is set to be back on screens from January 2025. Along with several new names, a few from season 1 will also be seen on the show as contestants. Rahul Vaidya, who was seen in Laughter Chefs 1, is also a part of the season 2. Today, when he was spotted by the paparazzi on the sets of the show, Rahul made an unexpected revelation.

While interacting with the paparazzi, Rahul Vaidya expressed, "Muje zyada pata nahi Virat Kohli ne block hi kar diya hai muje toh Instagram pe. Muje aaj tak samaj hi nahi aaya ki Bhai ne block kyu kiya. (I don't know much; Virat Kohli has blocked me on Instagram. Till today, I didn't understand why he blocked me)."

A paparazzi mentioned how Rahul had once praised Virat Kohli. Replying to him, Rahul revealed how he has often praised the cricketer. He added, "He is one of the best batsmen in our country. Pata nahi shayad kuch hua hoga. Muje abhi tak samaj nahi aaya ki block kyu kiya hai (Maybe something must have happened. I still don't understand why he blocked me)."

Watch Rahul Vaidya's video here-

Rahul Vaidya is among the prominent faces of the entertainment world, who has had an illustrious career in the music industry. Over the years, he has sung many songs and garnered millions of fans. Rahul has also been a part of several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14. In Laughter Chefs Season 1, Rahul was paired with Aly Goni.

Speaking about the second season of Laughter Chefs, the new season will also see the return of the dynamic duo of Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Sokhi as hosts.

For those who may not know, Season 1 of Laughter Chefs featured celebrities such as Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain.

