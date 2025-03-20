When Pakistani actress Sajal Ali expressed admiration for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli; THROWBACK

Sajal Ali, known to be one of the prominent actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, receives love and appreciation worldwide for her amazing performances. There have been several times when the actress won the hearts of the Indian audience as well, not only with her acting but also because of her active social media presence. Once Sajal grabbed immense attention after she expressed her admiration for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Fans of Indian cricket are aware of how Virat Kohli dedicates his performance on the field to his ladylove Anushka Sharma. Once the beloved Indian cricketer flaunted his engagement ring on the field after achieving victory in a match.

A post of Virat's pictures flaunting his wedding ring went viral on the internet and the caption of this post was, "Bro couldn't stop flaunting his engagement ring. God knows how much it means when the biggest hero of this generation never forgets to thank, appreciate and show gratitude to his wife, in a country where men don't even acknowledge their partners. hero on and off the field."

Sajal Aly had shared this post on her Instagram story and expressed her admiration for Virat Kohli.

Speaking about Sajal Aly, the actress is an established artist in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actor has worked in numerous Pakistani dramas, including Zard Patton Ka Bunn, Yeh Dil Mera, Team Muhafiz, Kuch Ankahi, Mera Yaar Miladay, Tum Mere Kya Ho, Kis Se Kahoon and many other shows.

Advertisement

She started working in Pakistani dramas in 2009 and went on to become one of the biggest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Apart from series, Sajal even worked in numerous films such as Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay, Khel Khel Mein and more.

Sajal Aly has a massive fan following on her social media handle and her posts go viral within the blink of an eye. On Instagram, the actress has a giant 10.8 million followers. Sajal's hit Pakistani series titled Kuch Ankahi recently premiered on Zindagi DTH.