Why did Mawra Hocane vacate her house after 2 years? Agar Tum Sath Ho actor reveals, 'It’s never easy to...'

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane has been a favorite celeb in the Indian entertainment industry too. The Agar Tum Sath Ho actress recently married her longtime boyfriend, actor Ameer Gilani. After her wedding, Mawra has now finally vacated her house as she is set to move to her husband's home. Mawra, who stayed alone on and off in a house for almost 2 years, will now be staying at Ameer's house. Expressing her emotions about leaving her abode, the actress penned a long note.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mawra Hocane shared a few glimpses from her house, where she resided for two years. In this carousel post, the actress showed a glimpse of her living room, bathroom, dining room, balcony, big mirror, bedroom, her large teddy and many other things. Mawra's house is packed with all the aesthetics that one should have in their dream home.

As Mawra is set to move to Ameer Gilani's house, she penned a long message expressing her sorrow at leaving her house. She said, "Every I bought a home, my mama said, “Allah rehna naseeb karay. Today I understood truly what it meant.. how long one can live in one place is truly written... I was lucky enough to live here two years (on & off) before I got married…"

Take a look at Mawra Hocane's post here-

In the caption, she further shared that she moved everything from her house that she needed to her new home and mentioned that it was a bittersweet feeling. The Sabaat actor continued, "I absolutely love my husband’s home & I was thrilled to move into it but no matter how seamless the process may be (which it was, thanks to my most incredible in-laws), I needed to take my time… I let the feeling sink in... it’s never easy to leave your home & call a new place home."

Mawra then expressed how she has started feeling at home at Ameer's house and said, "hijacking HIS entire space." Towards the end of this caption, she highlighted this journey as a new chapter in her life and wrote, "#mawraameerhogayi chapter 2."

Speaking about her personal life, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani got married on February 5, 2025, in the presence of their close friends and family. The pictures from their wedding are straight out of a fairy tale.

Workwise, Mawra Hocane is currently seen in the Pakistani drama Agar Tum Sath Ho alongside her husband Ameer Gilani and Zaviyar Ejaz.

