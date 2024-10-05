Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Major twist to occur as Ruhi might discover Abhira is Akshara's daughter

The Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each episode. The current track of the show revolves around Vidya being furious with Armaan and Abhira, as she doesn't support their marriage as it was revealed that Abhira will not be able to conceive a baby ever. In the upcoming episodes, the show is set to take yet another massive twist with the revealation of Abhira and Ruhi's family connection.

As per the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Ruhi finally talk to each other and decide to keep their hatred aside and become friends. As the duo decides to be cordial, Sanjay gets to know about Abhira being Akshara and Abhinav's child. Ruhi hated Akshara and if she learns about Abhira being her daughter, she will yet again feel animosity towards her.

Take a look at the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

For the uninitiated, in the previous generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Aarohi were sisters. While Akshara was Naira and Kartik's daughter, Aarohi was Sirat and Kartik's daughter. Aarohi hated Akshara as she held her responsible for her mother's death.

Years later, Akshara was also responsible for Aarohi's death and thus Aarohi's daughter Ruhi started to hate her.

After many years, Ruhi will learn about the fact that Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla) is none other than Akshara's daughter. The memories of her mother being responsible for Aarohi's death will leave Ruhi disturbed and make her anti-Abhira yet again.

Advertisement

The current track also focuses on Ruhi's pregnancy.

Keep reading this space for more updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 4: Ruhi is pregnant; Here’s how Armaan and Abhira react