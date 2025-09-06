Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Farrhana Bhatt for her 'do kaudi ki aurat' comment on Neelam Giri: 'You are a woman'

Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are fans' favourite. Every weekend, the audience eagerly awaits watching Salman Khan on the show and school contestants for their behavior. This weekend also the host will be seen slamming housemates for their comments, behavior and anger. This week, Farrhana Bhatt gets slammed by the host for her anger and for her 'do kaudi ki aurat' comment for Neelam Giri.

Salman Khan slams Farrhana Bhatt

JioHotstar dropped a promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 on their official social media account. In this promo, Salman Khan can be seen lashing out at Farrhana Bhatt for her 'do kaudi ki aurat' comment on Neelam Giri.

Salman Khan said, "Farrhana, kisi angle se peace activist lagti hai. Aapka ego itna bada hai apne aap ko pata nahi kya samajti hai. Neelam kyu deserve karti hai 'do kaudi' ki kehlana. (Does Farrhana look like a peace activist. Your ego is so big, what do you think of yourself? Why does Neelam deserve this comment?)."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 new promo here-

The host lashed out at her for passing this inappropriate comment on her co-contestant. He added, "You are a woman and you are saying these things about a woman."

Farrhana Bhatt explains how she was extremely furious, and hence, she used such words.

Salman, who looked furious, then told her, "Dilau mai aapko gussa? (Should I make you angry?) You don't understand how wrong you have gone."

The host then questions her presence on the show after passing such comments. He stated, "Yeh toh bada unfair hoga ki ye sab bolne ke baad abhi tak iss ghar mai ho (It will be very unfair that after saying all this, you are still in this house)." The promo ends.

It will be seen in the upcoming episode whether Farrhana will be ousted from Bigg Boss 19 or she will continue to be a part of the show.

Speaking about this week's nomination of Bigg Boss 19, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik are nominated to get evicted.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode airs at 9 PM.

