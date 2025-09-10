Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna 'can win’ Bigg Boss 19, says Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan, talks about her fight with Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan, recently appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar. His emotional conversation with his mother went viral and even left host Salman Khan teary-eyed. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayaan spoke about his mother's stint and expressed his belief that Gaurav Khanna could win Bigg Boss 19.

Is Zeishan Quadri targeting Kunickaa Sadanand?

Pinkvilla asked Ayaan Lall if Kunickaa had immediately agreed to participate in Bigg Boss 19. He revealed that his mother had not discussed her participation with them beforehand but had directly informed them of her decision.

When asked if he feels that Zeishan Quadri is targeting his mother, Ayaan responded, "As long as everything revolves around my mother, it's all good. If Zeishan bhai is trying to strategise around my mother and trying to get everything against her, he is forgetting that he is actually giving her more attention than less."

He continued, "He should actually play the leader and not strategise around people. I think that would be a better game. I don't feel like he is doing that; he is just reacting to things, and he is right in his own way. "

Was Ayaan angry at Farrhana Bhatt?

Ayaan expressed, "I don't think I was angry. I was definitely taken a little bit for a minute, and then I realized that no, it's the heat of the moment."

He emphasized how it is important to understand the other person's perspective and continued, "I am glad I got a chance to speak to her and explain to her the other side of it. I think Farrhana has understood it very well. She has taken it very well, like a sport."

Ayaan talks about Kunickaa's fight with Tanya Mittal

When asked if he believes that Tanya Mittal is using his mother for the game, Ayaan replied, "We have seen it in the season, Tanya will say something over here, and then she will say a separate thing on the other side. But if you see it as a game plan, I think it's brilliant what she is doing. As long as that mountain that she is creating doesn't break on her, she is going up the ladder because of this."

Discussing the recent argument between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya, where Tanya claimed that Kunickaa made a personal remark about her mother, Ayaan said, "My mother has been teaching things in her kitchen from day 1, but her attitude towards it has been - 'Mujhe nahi aata. Mai nahi sikh paungi. Mere se nahi hoga' (I don't know. I won't be able to do it. I can't do it)."

He added, "To the extent where she said, 'Muje fridge kholna nahi aata (I don't know how to open a fridge).' She has gone to the extent of saying 'Mere kitchen mai lift hai. Mujhe mummy ne onion peel karna nahi sikhaya (There is a lift in my kitchen. My mother didn't teach me to peel onions)."

Ayaan explained, "Genuinely, as Ayaan, I believe her. But then agar nahi sikhaya and agar koi aakar aapko bole ki aapke mummy ne ye nahi sikhaya toh voh toh sach bata rahi hai na aapko. She is telling you exactly what you told us. Tanya played very smartly, and I appreciate her. She went and told people in the house about 'parvarish, sanskar'. However, parvarish and sanskar never left my mother's mouth. She just said that your mom did not teach you these things. She (Kunickaaa) said later on that 'yes, my son did come. We did have an emotional moment on the show, which was real. Tanya's mom wants to come and speak, I will speak to her."

Are makers biased towards Kunickaa Sadanand?

After Kunickaa gained access to the app room alongside other contestants, a clip went viral where many claimed that the makers were biased towards her. Ayaan responded to these claims, saying, "It was clear. Bigg Boss said the two trending people of the show will get access to the app room. What happened was, by chance, my mother was the lowest-voted person, but she was also the person trending that week."

He explained that since Kunickaa and Mridul were trending, they got the immunity. He emphasised that people need to see the rules.

Ayaan reveals who he thinks was harsh towards his mom

When asked who was harsh with Kunickaa, her son remarked, "Everybody deserves one chance to be a better person. The second thing that they do is make a decision. So Farrhana crossed a line somewhere, and then she understood, and she changed from that moment"

He shared that his mother was a little harsh with Zeishan bhai, explaining, "What she did was not wrong. The intention was right but Zeishan bhai felt bad. So she felt the need to say sorry to him. It was the first time she said sorry and cried on the show."

Ayaan mentioned how it is important to focus on who is evolving from being a harsh personality.

Ayaan says Gaurav Khanna can win

When asked to describe 5 contestants, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri and Neelam Giri in one word, he said, "Tanya - Not sure. Farrhana - Good at heart"

He added, "Gaurav - Can win. Zeishan- Khatarnak. Neelam - Sweetu."

On being asked if he would participate in Bigg Boss in future, Ayaan stated, "I do not speak about something that has not happened yet. So waqt waqt ki baat hai, let's see if the situation comes, how it is."

Speaking about his professional commitments, Ayaan added, "As Salman sir said on stage, that sir has some of my songs and we are in conversation. However sir wishes to go ahead with them, it's his songs now. Whenever that happens, that will happen. I am auditioning for a few films, let's hope that goes through."

Bigg Boss 19 airs every day at 9 PM.

