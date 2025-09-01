Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Baseer Ali throws Farhana Bhatt’s blanket in the pool after heated argument

Bigg Boss 19 viewers were in for a shock when Farhana Bhatt was eliminated on the first day of the show itself. She was sent to a secret room from which she observed everything. Her fight with fellow contestant Baseer Ali has always grabbed all eyeballs, and in the promo of the upcoming episode, we can see a glimpse of yet another heated brawl between the two.

Fight between Basheer Ali and Farhana Bhatt

The promo begins with Neelam Giri venting out in an upset tone that when everyone can put their views in front of everyone, then why can’t she? To this, Farhana Bhatt, in a blunt tone, said, “mudda rakhne ke liye kaha hai, bakwaas karne ke liye nahi.” (You have been asked to keep your opinion and not speak rubbish.) This leads to a lot of yelling and verbal fighting between the two. Bhatt even goes on to call Giri ‘Kunickaa ji ki chamchi’.

Neelam is left crying and tells others ‘main itni bhi buri nahi hu’. Later, Baseer Ali tells Farhana not to spread negativity like this. Bhatt ignores that and tells him she does not want to indulge him. This leads to an outburst, and Ali rushes to the bedroom, throws her belongings, removes her blanket and mattress, and throws them out of the house into the pool. Bhatt gets angry and yells at him, saying that he must be doing the same thing in his house as well, and throws a cushion at him. Angry Basheer tells her, “You can’t throw things at me,” to which she says she can do it.

For the unversed, Farhana’s re-entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house has sparked fireworks. Right after coming, she confronted Basheer Ali for the derogatory remarks he made about her in her absence in the house. Their fight soon turned into a verbal match with both hurling insults at each other. The entire chaos will unfold in today's episode.

