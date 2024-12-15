Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 15: Manish makes big decision for Armaan and Abhira

Tonight’s episode begins with Rohit calling Abhira to inform her about Armaan’s surgery. Abhira’s phone gets switched off, and she looks for the charger. She calls him back and learns about Armaan’s condition. Kaveri asks Rohit if Abhira is coming. Rohit says nothing.

Kiara and Charu ask Ruhi to freshen up as they take care of Daksh. They call Abhir and tell him Daksh is crying nonstop. Abhir brings Daksh to Abhira, who sings a song for him.

Ruhi asks Charu and Kiara about Daksh. Manisha tells her he is with Abhira, and the latter gets frantic. She calls Abhir and asks him to bring back the baby immediately. Manisha asks Ruhi to calm down and says she is very different from Abhira. The latter thinks about the best for her baby, but Ruhi only thinks about keeping the baby to herself.

At the hospital, Armaan calls Abhira’s name. The doctor asks the Poddar family to inform Abhira to visit Armaan as his time is short. Vidya says she will go and get Abhira. Kaveri asks her to think again, as Armaan’s time is short, and something might happen in her absence. Vidya asks her not to say such things.

Abhira returns Daksh to Ruhi. She tells her Ruhi should give her lots of love and try to set up new routines with the baby. Abhira promises this is the last time she is fulfilling motherly duties toward Daksh. Ruhi takes away Daksh.

Abhira wants to go to the hospital, but Manish says she can barely stand on her feet, so she should go home and rest. Manish goes to the hospital.

Kaveri asks him about Abhira. She says she can’t believe Abhira put her ego over Armaan’s health. They get into an argument. Manish tells her their family doesn’t deserve Abhira.

Abhira sees Armaan through the glass and asks him to get up. Armaan regains consciousness. The nurse asks Abhira if she is Abhira and asks her to come in. Abhira refuses to go inside and leaves.

The nurse informs the Poddar family that Armaan has regained consciousness. Kaveri tells Manish they don’t need Abhira as Armaan has got his family. They visit him.

Armaan asks them about Abhira. They say she is not here. On the other hand, Abhira asks Manish if she visited Armaan. They leave.

At home, Swarna asks Abhira if she has decided what to do next. She says she still loves Armaan, but it hurts more. As she leaves, Manish calls his lawyer and asks to prepare divorce papers for Abhira. The episode ends here.

