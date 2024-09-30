Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 30: Vidya confronts Kaveri on her job offer for Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 30: Today's episode starts with Sanjay arguing about why Kaveri offered a job at Poddar Firms to Abhira. Manoj smiles and Kajal says the firm belongs to Kaveri and she can make any decision. Sanjay says he has been managing the firm so well for many years.

Armaan asks Sanjay if he is afraid that Abhira will take the firm to new heights. Sanjay asks him to think carefully and says Kaveri must have a motive behind it as she doesn't like Abhira. Armaan ponders about Abhira and Kaveri's relationship.

Ruhi asks Abhira to take up Kaveri’s job offer

Abhira is seen in her room, thinking about Kaveri's job offer. Ruhi brings kheer for her and asks her to eat. She also urges her to take up the job offer, as she wants to make her mother proud by becoming a successful lawyer. Abhira asks her not to give advice and to focus on her own life.

Meanwhile, Manish, Suwarna, and Surekha leave with gifts to bring for Ruhi and Abhira for paghphera. Manish cleans Ruhi's room and says it would make both girls happy. As they leave, Manish stumbles and falls. He says it's a bad omen and he is certain that something is going to go wrong with his girls.

Advertisement

Manish calls Abhira. She picks up and sees them dressed up. They say they are on their way to bring the girls home for the ritual. Ruhi and Abhira lie so that they do not come to the Poddar house. They say the family is busy with rituals already. Ruhi also tells Manish about Kaveri’s job offer for Abhira.

After they hang up, Manish smiles. He says he knows the girls have lied and something is wrong, but he is glad Abhira and Ruhi are bonding together. On the other hand, Ruhi and Abhira engage in silly banter.

Vidya confronts Kaveri about Abhira’s job offer

Vidya tells Kaveri that she first accepted Armaan and Abhira's marriage, and now she is offering Abhira a job at Poddar firm. She wonders why she is doing this. Vidya adds that she has proven today that Kaveri is her mother-in-law and not her mother. Kaveri replies that she has thought about the future, and once Vidya stops being stubborn, she will be able to see the logic in her actions.

Advertisement

Kaveri says she has understood that Armaan will go wherever Abhira goes. Although she initially underestimated Abhira, she has realized that Abhira is smart and will be a successful lawyer. Armaan has always supported his family members, including Rohit, Krish, Vidya, and others. So in the future, he will keep the family united and successfully run the firm. She also points out the failed cases of Rohit and how only Armaan can guide him.

Vidya tries to argue with Kaveri, saying that Rohit is their own blood and he will be the one keeping the family and the firm together in the future. She also says that Sanjay bhaisa has done a lot for this firm too. Kaveri says he is their son-in-law, and he can take the Bansal family's name ahead, not Poddars. Sanjay and Kajal overhear this.

On the other hand, Armaan catches Abbhira thinking about Kaveri's job offer. He says that whatever she decides to do, he will stand by her. Later, Abhira sees Manisha preparing food in the kitchen for her. She discusses with Charu and Kiara about Kaveri's job offer. They hope Abhira takes up the offer as this is the first time a female family member has been offered a job by Kaveri.

Advertisement

Vidya performs puja and thinks about Kaveri's words. The plate drops and Armaan catches it. He says he is hurt. Rohit comes and calls out Armaan. The episode comes to an end.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 28: Vidya asks Rohit and Ruhi to promise THIS