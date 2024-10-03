Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 3: Vidya insults Abhira and Armaan at her birthday party; says THIS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 3: Today's episode starts with Dadi Sa showing the video from the office to Armaan and scolding him. She tells him that it's been three months, and he should accept Vidya's anger toward him and focus on work. She tells him to make it clear whether she should keep any hopes from him regarding work or if she should assign someone else to his responsibilities.

Armaan cries in his bedroom. He sees the gift he bought for Vidya and says he couldn't become a good son, and now he is failing to handle the firm as well.

On the other hand, Abhira prepares Vidya's birthday cake. She sees Vidya outside and asks Ruhi to take her place to make it look like she is baking the cake. Vidya enters and sees Ruhi. She appreciates her for baking the cake instead of ordering it from the store. Ruhi looks at Abhira.

Vidya also adds that she wants to celebrate her birthday with close ones, so strangers should not arrive at the party, and she looks at Abhira. She leaves after taking some water.

Abhira asks Armaan to take leave on Vidya’s birthday

As Vidya leaves, Abhira tells Ruhi that this is why she asked her to take her place. Vidya wouldn't like it if she saw Abhira baking the cake. Ruhi argues, saying it's not fair. Abhira says she wants to see Vidya happy on her birthday and have her accept Armaan as her son again, and that's all she cares about.

Manisha calls the caterer and informs them not to put walnuts in any of the dishes as the birthday girl is allergic to walnuts. On the other hand, Abhira adds walnuts to the cake as she is preparing a walnut carrot cake.

At night, Armaan goes to Vidya and wishes her a happy birthday while she is asleep. He says she would look away from him if he wished her in the morning. He leaves and sees Abhira busy with the decorations. Armaan asks her not to prepare anything. Abhira says she just wants Vidya to be happy.

She tells Armaan that Rohit told her Vidya always feeds the first bite of the cake to Armaan and that she will do it again tomorrow. Armaan asks her to stop deluding herself. Abhira requests him to take a leave the next day and hugs him. Armaan leaves.

Vidya’s birthday party

In the morning, Dadi blesses Vidya and asks her to ask for something different this year. Vidya says Kaveri won't be able to give what she is going to ask for. Then she asks her to give some love, as recently, Kaveri's love for Vidya has faded. Kaveri stays silent, and Vidya says she knows Kaveri won't be able to give her what she's asking for. She leaves. Kaveri asks Madhav to explain things to Vidya. Madhav says he is tired of explaining things to her, as her anger is only increasing.

The party begins. Abhira watches from the second floor. Vidya smiles, seeing the surprises. Everyone dances. Abhira imagines dancing with Vidya and Armaan. Everyone wishes Vidya. Manish, Swarna, and Surekha arrive with gifts. Manish asks about Armaan and Abhira. Vidya says everyone is here and invites them to join for the cake cutting.

Abhira asks Armaan to join the birthday celebrations. He says it won't make Vidya happy. She asks him to at least send the gift he bought three months ago for Vidya. He refuses.

After Vidya cuts the cake, she says "Armaan," and everyone feels sad. Then she quickly clarifies that she meant her son, Rohit. She feeds him the cake. Abhira urges Armaan to go downstairs and feed Vidya the cake, as she has made a walnut carrot cake for her. Armaan tells her that his mother is allergic to walnuts and rushes downstairs. He throws the cake from Vidya's hand.

Vidya says Armaan has lost his right over her and should not try to snatch Rohit's rights. He says he was only trying to save her because the cake had walnuts. Abhira cries and tries to explain. Vidya insults them and says she has one son, Rohit, and one daughter-in-law, Ruhi. Armaan cries. The episode ends here.

