Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal claims her house is better than 5-7 star hotels, adds 'Pura ek floor hai mere kapdo ke liye'

Ever since Tanya Mittal participated in Bigg Boss 19, her life has become a topic of discussion among netizens. On the show, she often leaves viewers in shock by talking about her lavish lifestyle. From stating that everyone calls her 'boss' to revealing that she goes everywhere with bodyguards, Tanya's claims can leave anyone speechless. Recently, a new viral clip from the Bigg Boss 19 live stream has surfaced on the internet, in which she compares her house to 5- or 7-star hotels and discusses her luxurious lifestyle.

Advertisement

Tanya Mittal talks about her lifestyle

In the video, Neelam Giri asks Tanya how her house is. In response, Tanya claims that her home is better than 5- or 7-star hotels. She even mentions the large number of staff members she has.

Tanya Mittal said, "Bohot sundar hai. Swarg hota hai na, agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dikhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Matlab bahar jaao na hotel mai 5 star hotel, 7 star chale jaaoge, voh saste lagenge teko. Voh teko aisa lagega mai kaha aa gayi (It's very beautiful. If heaven existed on Earth, it would look like this. It's like a dream. When you go outside to a 5-star or 7-star hotel, they will seem cheap in comparison. You will feel like, 'Where have I come to?')"

Watch the video here-

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant continued, "Pura ek floor hai mere kapdo ke liye. 2,500 square feet mai mere kapde hai (I have an entire floor just for my clothes. 2,500 square feet filled with my wardrobe).

Advertisement

Tanya further claimed, "Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hai. 2 Kitchen staff rehta hai. 7 driver hai (There are 5 staff members on every floor, with 2 kitchen staff and 7 drivers)."

Well, this is not the first time Tanya has spoken about her extravagant lifestyle. She often made such claims that left all netizens in shock.

As per reports, Tanya's personal income is said to be over Rs 6 lakhs per month. Reportedly, her estimated net worth is around Rs 2 crores, which makes her one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs to join Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 airs every day at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: Meet Bigg Boss 19 contestant whose father is among the 100 richest tycoons, carried 800 sarees and 50 kg jewelry, utensils inside house