While mom-to-be Kiara Advani is ‘still soaking’ MET Gala 2025 madness, her fans are coping with hangover of actress' dripping gold look: WATCH

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra broke the internet by announcing their pregnancy. Months later, the mom-to-be made headlines after she debuted at the MET Gala 2025, hosted earlier this year. Days after the fashion fundraiser ended, the diva dropped a video wherein she romanticized her outfit in typical Bollywood style.

In her recent post after the head-turning MET Gala 2025, Kiara Advani admitted that she is still soaking in all that happened at the event. Dropping a video of her look, the Kabir Singh actress penned, “Still soaking it all in. Grateful for all the love, kindness, and celebration. Thank you for showing up for my Met Gala debut in such a big way, making my special moment extra magical. Your messages, cheers, and love mean the world.”

Kiara Advani drops a cinematic glimpse of her attire from the MET Gala 2025:

Soon after watching this magical video, several fans of the actress took to the comments section to state how obsessed they were with her look. A user commented, “Your Iconic Met Gala Debut” while another opined, “Your "Met Gala Debut" will remain special & iconic always!”

In her caption, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress shared that this debut on the global platform is special and let us tell you why. After Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy with a cute post on Instagram, this is the first time that the mother-to-be flaunted her baby bump.

Moreover, with her well-thought-out attire, she paid a tribute to her motherhood journey. The golden breastplate attached to the top of her dress features two hearts, representing a mother's and a baby’s heart. They were joined by a golden chain, which denoted the umbilical cord that connects a fetus to the mother.

At the event, we also saw the supportive and loving side of the Shershaah actor. To make sure his wife was hale and hearty during her pregnancy and while realizing her dream of walking the MET Gala red carpet, the actor accompanied her to New York. From never leaving her hand to carrying his wife’s purse in a public place, Malhotra set major husband goals.

