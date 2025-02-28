100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 8: Will Nano Or Mimimi Leave Rentaro? Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 saw the group visit a karaoke house. Shizuka struggled to participate due to her introverted nature. Rentaro encouraged her, and she started singing. Kusuri’s cuteness drug unexpectedly amplified Shizuka’s charm, making it difficult for Rentaro to resist, though he remained by her side.

Later, Rentaro met Mimimi, who disliked his fashion sense and took him shopping. At the food court, a boy insulted Mimimi, but Rentaro defended her by sacrificing his own clothes. Touched by his actions, Mimimi confessed her love.

100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 8 will see Mimimi harbor mixed feelings toward Nano, having lost to her in a past beauty contest. When they meet again, Mimimi will challenge Nano to a competition where they must declare what makes each family member beautiful.

The contest will see the loser face expulsion. As the girlfriends enjoy being praised, the episode will see Rentaro torn between Nano and Mimimi. The contest will also see the two refuse to back down, leading to a final showdown that will determine whether Nano or Mimimi must leave the group.

Titled ‘Beautiful Things,’ 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 8 will premiere on March 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Release times may vary internationally. The episode will air on Japanese channels including Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and Sun TV.

In Japan, it will be available on streaming platforms like ABEMA and Niconico. International viewers can stream 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 8 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the series will be accessible on platforms such as Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, and Bilibili.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.