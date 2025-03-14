Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 11 – Shiro Attempts to Give Up the Twins; Recap, Release Date, and More

The last episode of Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2, ‘Light,’ saw Shiro Fujimoto devastated by Yuri Egin’s death. He considers giving up but recalls their first meeting, reigniting his will to live. He fights off a Yeti to protect Rin and Yukio, deciding they deserve a future.

Meanwhile, Rick infiltrates the asylum during the Blue Night, sacrificing himself to shield Angel. Lucifer attempts to destroy the facility but is stopped by Mephisto and Shemihaza. In Gehenna, Satan berates Yuri for rejecting him before obliterating her out of spite.

Having regained his will, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 11 will see Shiro return to the Japan Branch with Rin and Yukio. Suspecting Mephisto had plans to raise Satan’s children, Shiro will try to entrust the twins to him. However, Mephisto will remind him of a past promise.

At the same time, Mephisto will negotiate with Satan, who has returned to the void after losing a host. He will urge him to cease harming humanity. Before an agreement can be reached, Lucifer will reappear, now fully restored and ready to intervene.

Titled ‘Promise,’ Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11 will air at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, March 16, 2025, although the release time may differ for international viewers. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV.

There will be additional airings on Tokai TV, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. International audiences can watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 11 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, continuing the weekly simulcast from the first part of season 4.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.