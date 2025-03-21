Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 12 To Show Okumura Twins’ Youth; Recap, Release Date And More

The last Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode , ‘Promise,’ saw Shiro Fujimoto visit Mephisto, handing over Rin and Yukio while announcing his departure from The Order. However, Mephisto manipulates him into raising them, as they are demons he chose not to eliminate.

Meanwhile, the Demon Kings meet Satan in Gehenna, with Lucifer and Mephisto promising to find him a new vessel. At his Paladin ceremony, Shiro hears Satan’s voice, signaling their connection. Struggling with fatherhood, Shiro finally seeks help, gathering allies to rebuild the monastery and raise the twins.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 will see Shiro enlist the support of Tadashi Misumi and Seishiro Nagatomo while raising Rin and Yukio at the monastery after remembering Yuri’s words. He will introduce Yukio to exorcism to help him face his fears, while teaching Rin to cook, encouraging him to use his strength for kindness.

As the brothers enter middle school, Shiro will begin hearing Satan’s voice more frequently due to the demon’s continued pursuit. With each passing day, the moment that will change their lives forever draws closer.

Titled ‘Thank You,’ Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 12 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 23, 2025. International release times may differ. The episode will air on networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and Gunma Television.

Additional broadcasts of Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 will also take place on Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The series will also be available internationally on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.