Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 7: Rion Joins Yuu And Himari’s Business; Recap, Release Date And More
Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 7 will see focus on Rion joining the best friends in managing Yuu’s accessory trade, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘The Scent of Cherry Sage,’ Hibari bans Rion from the house due to past issues with her sister Kureha. In response, Himari relocates the study session to Yuu’s home. Busy with council duties, Himari leaves Rion alone with Yuu.
Distracted by Rion’s appearance, Yuu steps out, returning to find her smelling his pillow. She blames spilled tea, then falls asleep. Himari and Sakura enter just as Rion pulls Yuu into her chest. Later, Rion declares her determination to win both Yuu and Himari over. Yuu aces his makeup exam.
Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 7 will likely focus on Himari expressing her true feelings to both Yuu and Rion, introducing emotional consequences for each of them. Fans can expect the episode to feature some tension surrounding Himari’s confession and the possible strain it puts on her partnership with Yuu.
With Rion officially joining their accessory business, the episode may also examine how her addition influences the team dynamic. Additionally, Rion’s ambitions may further complicate their already fragile relationships.
Titled ‘The Cracked Crocus,’ Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 7 will air in Japan on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, beginning with broadcasts on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Additional airings will follow on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and TV Miyazaki at later dates.
Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 7 will also be available on several streaming platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Lemino, and Bandai Channel. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
