Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 6: Shinji And Rion Team Up; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘A Hunk and Morning Glory Yukata,’ Himari wears Yuu’s ring on a necklace to avoid misunderstandings. When Yuu jokingly confesses, she pretends to be unfazed, though internally flustered. He admits he failed an exam due to lack of sleep while crafting the ring.

After his jewelry is revealed online, Himari fears girls will pursue him. Shinji admits leaking it to help Rion. Yuu stays overnight for tutoring, where Himari’s prank—sending a naked Hibari instead of herself—backfires emotionally. Hibari scolds her all night for never apologizing. Rion, now angry, vows to supervise future sessions.

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 6 will focus on Rion’s determination to block any closeness between Yuu and Himari by joining their study sessions. Her refusal to acknowledge Himari while still openly pursuing Yuu is expected to cause awkward confrontations and comedic tension.

As Rion challenges Himari in Yuu’s presence, Shinji will continue aiding Rion’s efforts, raising questions about how far he’ll go to sabotage Himari’s chances. Fans can expect the dynamic between all four characters to grow more strained as the romantic competition steals the spotlight.

Titled ‘The Scent of Cherry Sage,’ Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 6 will premiere on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X, with additional airings on BS Asahi (May 11), Kansai TV (May 12), and TV Miyazaki (May 16). Due to time zone differences, international fans may access the English-subtitled version earlier the same day.

In Japan, ABEMA will stream Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 6 concurrently with the TV release, while broader streaming begins May 14 on platforms like U-NEXT, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Japan. Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia’s YouTube channel will stream it internationally, with regional restrictions.

