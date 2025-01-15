Chainsaw Man Chapter 191: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Denji and the rest of his group having returned to the normal world, fans cannot wait for Chainsaw Man Chapter 191 to reveal what happens next. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘To Their Respective Worlds,’ the Aging Devil finds itself in a void, facing Pochita. A voice from Pochita’s mouth reveals loyal followers, George and Yaguchi, who felt betrayed when Denji was sent to their world.
The Aging Devil is pulled into the Octopus Devil's realm by a victim who emerges from Denji’s mouth. Yoshida proposes a contract: return everyone to their worlds. In Japan, civilians fight pseudo-Chainsaw Men. At a cafe, Denji’s group relaxes, unaware they left Tadashi Hasegawa behind.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 191 will likely center on Denji’s group at the cafe, thinking about recent events and addressing unresolved mysteries, such as the appearance of two Fumikos during the battle.
Denji may confront Fami about Nayuta’s death, though a fight is improbable due to his emotional growth. However, Barem Bridge’s arrival could spark conflict, possibly culminating in Denji transforming into Chainsaw Man again.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 191 is slated for release on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international readers, this will be available on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.
Fans can access Chainsaw Man Chapter 191 on Viz Media's website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. The first three and latest chapters are free on the first two platforms, while the app requires a subscription for full access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.