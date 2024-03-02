EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Favorite Anime Shows & Films ft Jujutsu Kaisen During Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 Appearance

Rashmika Mandanna is currently attending the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan. The popular Indian actress has become the first prominent personality from India to grace this renowned global event. With this, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla's correspondent, Mandanna shared her excitement about being at the awards ceremony and discussed her love for anime.

Mandanna expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome she received upon her arrival in Tokyo, sharing her excitement on social media. She spoke passionately about her interest in anime and how she's thrilled to be a part of an event that celebrates the art form on a global scale. Here are some of Rashmika's favorite anime.

Rashmika Talks About her Favorite Anime

Upon being asked what were some of her most favorite anime series, Rashmika Mandanna had quiet a big list. "My list can go on," started the actress. "I’m gonna start with Naruto Shippuden. That’s where I started my love for anime. And I love Bleach because it’s an anime that I went and we watched all the episodes and I’m waiting for the episodes to come."

"And Jujutsu Kaisen of course. I’m on season 2. And Oh My God, how well they have created it. I love many romantic anime like Orange. I love this film that I think I should definitely mention is Your Lie in April," she continued.

Adding to this, Rashmika said, "I want to go by and watch Fullmetal Alchemist because I remember watching it for some time and then I think the episode stopped coming or maybe I stopped getting access to it but now that I have access to it I’m gonna go watch that."

Apart from this, Rashmika mentioned that she was excited to meet with the creators of these shows at the awards. The actress also talked about Asian content going global and how these markets are being loved all over the world.

More From the Chat

During the interview, Mandanna discussed the increasing popularity of Asian content worldwide, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchanges and collaborations. She sees her participation in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards as a step towards bridging the gap between the Indian and Japanese entertainment industries.

In addition to attending the gala event, Mandanna will also have the honor of presenting an award, further solidifying her status as a rising star with global recognition and acclaim. She expressed her excitement about this opportunity and hopes to contribute positively to the anime community.

The interview with Pinkvilla shed light on Mandanna's passion for anime and her eagerness to explore different genres and mediums. With Pinkvilla's team exclusively covering the event from Tokyo, we will be sure to bring you amazing content from the awards. Stay tuned.