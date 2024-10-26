MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans witnessed the second round of the Ashinoko GT in the last episode of MF Ghost Season 2, where Kanata took some significant risks while seemingly unfazed by the stakes. The upcoming episode will redirect its attention to the competitors vying for the lead as the race progresses, so don’t miss it.

Keep reading to discover MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4’s release date, where to stream, and more details.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 is scheduled for release on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 12 am JST. For many international viewers, this means a release on Sunday, October 27, with times varying according to their local time zones.

In Japan, fans can catch MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 on Tokyo MX and BS11, while RKB Mainichi Broadcasting will air it at 1:20 am the same day. Other channels, such as Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi, will broadcast it later. For international audiences, Crunchyroll will simulcast it, allowing viewers to access it shortly after the initial airing.

Expected plot in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4

As per the anime’s website, MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 will be titled ‘Ki-shin!! Kouki Sawatari.’ The race progresses into its second lap as the competitors cross the Ashinoko Skyline gate. Sawatari prepares to challenge Beckenbauer for the lead.

The battle intensifies in the death zone, an area known for its treacherous volcanic ash-covered surface. Sawatari, using precise driving skills, overtakes Beckenbauer after a physical clash between their vehicles.

Kanata also takes advantage of this section, leveraging his Toyota 86's agility to pass Sakamoto’s Audi. The race in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 will depict the potential of a new generation of racers shaking up the MFG circuit.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 recap

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3, titled ‘The Relay Straight Yin-Yang,’ sees the Ashinoko Lake race continue alongside interviews with MFG Angels. Marie discusses her ideal qualities in a partner, emphasizing honesty and compassion, while Ren defines masculinity as kindness and strength combined.

As the race proceeds, Kanata navigates the challenging wet track with skill, despite the slippery conditions that trouble other drivers. At one point, he is delayed behind Taylor's Porsche but manages to overtake during a corner.

Commentators note the similarities between Kanata, Sawatari, and Beckenbauer in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3, emphasizing their natural driving talent and European racing experience. These attributes give them an edge in the difficult conditions of the race.

Meanwhile, Sawatari and Beckenbauer continue to vie for the lead, both making use of their expertise as they maneuver through the challenging sections of the track.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.