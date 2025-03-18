One Piece Chapter 1143: Giants And Straw Hat To Confront Rampaging Nightmare Beasts; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1143 will likely continue focusing on the Holy Knights' attempts to abduct the children of Elbaph. The previous chapter showed them using their unique abilities to incapacitate the young giants—Killingham putting them to sleep, Sommers manifesting their worst nightmares, and Gunko leading them towards the beach while defending against any interference.

However, resistance from Jaguar D. Saul and other Giant warriors is expected to increase. As a result, Sommers and Killingham may be forced to engage in direct combat against the defending forces while Gunko oversees the operation.

Additionally, Nico Robin may inquire about ways to assist in One Piece Chapter 1143, while Tony Tony Chopper focuses on treating the injured with the help of the Elbaph doctors. Despite their initial orders to stay out of battle, Robin and Chopper may end up fighting against the Holy Knights, potentially with support from Jewelry Bonney, who might return to her adult form to aid them.

As the Holy Knights' actions intensify, the nightmare beasts brought to life by Sommers' power will continue wreaking havoc across Elbaph. Given that the alarm has already been sounded, the Giant Pirates, including Dorry and Brogy, are expected to join the fray.

The battle will likely split into two groups in One Piece Chapter 1143: one focused on stopping the rampaging creatures and the other dedicated to rescuing the children before they are taken away. Usopp may play a significant role in assisting Dorry and Brogy in containing the nightmare creatures, while Nami, Robin, and Chopper guide the children to safety.

Loki's partial freedom has already caused substantial destruction, with him using his hammer, Ragnir, to strike the Adam Tree, unleashing lightning and fire upon its base. One Piece Chapter 1143 may provide more details on the true nature of Ragnir, potentially revealing that it is a weapon that has “eaten” a Devil Fruit, much like Spandam's sword Funkfreed.

Given the immense damage Loki has already inflicted, Hajrudin or another character may explain Ragnir’s abilities in greater detail. Loki will likely continue making demands, insisting that his final shackle be removed.

However, Luffy and his allies may refuse, leading to an impasse. In response, Loki may unleash a powerful laugh, one loud enough to be heard across Elbaph, possibly triggering reactions from key figures such as Elder Jarul, which could hint at a deeper connection between the two.

One Piece Chapter 1143 may also mark the beginning of Luffy's long-anticipated battle against Loki. As two wielders of Sun God-based Devil Fruits, their confrontation has been heavily foreshadowed. However, at this stage, Loki remains restrained by the last Seastone shackle, preventing him from fully using his powers.

Luffy will likely face a difficult choice—either fight Loki while he is still shackled or release him completely, allowing him to fight at full strength. Given Luffy’s nature, he may choose the latter. However, it remains to be seen how the battle will turn out.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.