Should There Be Vampire Dormitory Season 2? Here's What We Think

Vampire Dormitory, an anime adaptation of a manga series by Tooyama Ema, has not announced its second season since its first season ended on June 23, 2024. The series, which is based on the manga series, has no news of ending soon.

The anime adaptation introduced a new character, Ruka, who looks similar to the male protagonist, and the sequel could focus on his story. Ruka is expected to continue chasing Mito, despite having just beat Ren to get his life's destined partner back.

Why there should be Vampire Dormitory season 2?

As of now, Studio Blanc has not greenlit the second season of Vampire Dormitory. This is not unusual, as the inaugural season is currently ongoing, and the animation studio will likely wait and assess how it performs with Japanese and international audiences before making a decision.

Episode 12 features Ren and Mito's wedding ceremony, where Ruka visits Mito and gives her a thrall necklace, which helps her recover memories from her past. This underrated series is one of the few in the Spring anime season.

During the ceremony, Mito struggles to commit and tears while reciting vows. Ruka intervenes and embraces Mito, transforming her back into a woman. They return to their dorms, Mito living as a boy again, but Ruka becomes aware of her true identity as a woman. The episode ends with Ruze Tsukishiro, a transfer student, joining Mito's class.

Vampire Dormitory season 1 adapted the first 21 chapters of the manga series, resulting in 14 volumes. There are 7 volumes remaining unadapted for anime. If season 2 is successful, the story would focus on the new transfer student, Ruze, who could interact with Mito as a normal student or potentially enter his life as a potential love interest, similar to Ren.

Vampire Dormitory season 2 may feature Ruka attempting to save his partner from a new opponent, as seen in the first season. Ruka's victory against Ren was due to Mito's thrall necklace, but the plotline remains unclear. The fandom enjoyed the first season's chase for Mito, and they hope to see a return to this theme in season 2.

A brief about the plot of Vampire Dormitory

Vampire Dormitory follows a teenage orphan Mito Yamamoto, who has spent most of her early childhood living with numerous relatives who saw her as nothing but a burden since her parents died in a house fire when she was a child until years later, she is kicked out by one of her relatives and is forced to fend for herself.

Now homeless, she secretly starts sleeping at the ramen shop where she currently works as a waitress at until she fired by her boss for doing so; she then starts cross dressing as a boy to protect herself and prevent drawing unwanted attention from leering strangers.

While searching for another job, she suddenly stumbles upon La Fraise, a popular cafe with handsome waiters where she accidentally breaks a vase and cuts her finger, causing it to bleed; one of the waiters Ruka Saotome takes her to the back room to tend to her injury.

Not knowing that she's a female, he licks off the blood from her cut until he feels disgusted from the taste of it, making her leave. Feeling like she has nowhere and no one to turn to, Mito later that night contemplates committing suicide by jumping over a bridge; when she begins having second thoughts she slips and falls off the bridge until she is rescued by Ruka, who is revealed to be a vampire and suddenly bites on her neck, while sucking her blood.

Afterwards he comments that the flavor of mens blood tastes gross and the blood of someone who is unloved has a much bitter taste, explaining Mito's cut from earlier, he proposes for Mito to become his thrall to fill this position. Despite being a girl, Mito moves in with Ruka at the dormitory of Hijirigaoka Boys' Academy, where she continues to conceal her real gender by posing as a student on the campus; she then takes up a job at the cafe with Ruka and several others.

