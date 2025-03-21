Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12: Jinwoo Vs Ant King Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘It's Going to Get Even More Intense,’ Team Charlie is wiped out by an unseen force, starting with Akari Shimizu’s decapitation. Meanwhile, the Korean Hunters locate the Ant Queen and, with Byunggyu's support, Cha Haein lands the decisive blow, seemingly securing victory.

However, the Ant Queen’s final cry summons a terrifying black-winged Ant, who fatally wounds multiple S-rank Hunters. It then seeks out "the human’s king" before effortlessly overwhelming Gotou Ryuji and the remaining Japanese Hunters.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 will see Jinwoo finally arrive on Jeju Island, swiftly eliminating hordes of winged ants while using potions to heal injured S-rank Hunters. However, the damage inflicted on Hunter Cha Hae-In will prove too severe to recover from.

As Jinwoo and the surviving Hunters attempt to escape, their path will be blocked by the black-winged Ant, now emanating an even greater aura of power. The long awaited battle between Player and Ant King will begin, with the monstrous creature standing as the ultimate challenge.

Titled ‘Are You the King of Humans?,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 will be released on March 23, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Release times may differ depending on the region. The episode will air nationally on Japanese TV, including networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 will also be available for streaming on Japanese platforms such as ABEMA and U-Next. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, with a 2:30-minute delay, along with streaming options on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.