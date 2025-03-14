Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11: The Ant King Appears; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Solo Leveling Season 2 episode, ‘We Need a Hero,’ continued with the match between Korean and Japanese Hunters. Gotou Ryuji refrained from participating, making the match seem favorable for Japan. However, Cha Hae-in's exceptional skills shifted the balance.

Kumamoto attempted a lethal attack on her but was stopped by Jinwoo. To gauge Jinwoo’s strength, Gotou challenged him. Their intense duel was halted before it could escalate further. Jinwoo declined the Jeju Island Raid to support his mother. Meanwhile, the Japanese hunters encountered a powerful, deadly ant.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 will see the appearance of an unusual humanoid Ant with a dark exoskeleton and wings, also known as the King Ant. The Hunters, who initially seemed in control of the situation, will suddenly find themselves struggling against an overwhelming force.

This unforeseen opponent will completely change the tide of battle, turning the hunters into prey. A desperate and exhausting fight will then begin as they push themselves to their limits in a final effort to survive. The Hunters will be fighting a losing battle, the outcome of which can have dire consequences for humanity.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11, titled It's Going to Get Even More Intense,’ will premiere on March 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. Release times will vary across different regions. In Japan, the episode will air on national TV channels, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV.

Additionally, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA and U-NEXT. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles available shortly after the Japanese broadcast. It will also stream on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.