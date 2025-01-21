Undead Unluck Nears Conclusion Amid Shonen Jump Marks Another Series' Ending
Shonen Jump is set to conclude Undead Unluck, marking the end of two key series within weeks, signaling significant shifts in its lineup. READ
Weekly Shonen Jump, the renowned manga magazine published by Shueisha, is gearing up for another significant shift in its lineup. Following the recent conclusion of Mission: Yozakura Family by Hitsuji Gondaira, the magazine has announced that Undead Unluck is nearing its climax and may conclude soon. This development marks another step in Shonen Jump’s transition as it adjusts its offerings in 2025.
Undead Unluck, written by Yoshifumi Tozuka, has been a notable part of the magazine’s catalog since its debut in the 2020s. With Chapter 239 labeled as its "climax," the series appears to be in its final stages. While "climax" sometimes refers to the end of a major battle, fans speculate that this announcement signals the series’ conclusion, especially after months of buildup in its storyline.
Shonen Jump has been undergoing significant changes in recent years. Many long-running series that debuted in the 2010s, such as My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi and Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami, have either concluded or are close to ending. The completion of Mission: Yozakura Family leaves only a handful of legacy series, including One Piece by Eiichiro Oda and Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi, alongside newer titles from the 2020s.
The possible conclusion of Undead Unluck follows a trend where newer manga series are ending with shorter runs. Unlike earlier franchises that spanned a decade or more, recent series often conclude in fewer than 300 chapters. This could indicate a shift in the magazine’s approach to storytelling and longevity.
Although Undead Unluck and Mission: Yozakura Family were not the magazine’s flagship titles, they played a crucial role in maintaining the magazine’s appeal during transitional periods. Their absence raises questions about how Shonen Jump will balance its future lineup and support its remaining series.
As fans prepare to bid farewell to Undead Unluck, Shonen Jump is expected to introduce fresh titles to captivate its audience and sustain its legacy in the manga industry.
