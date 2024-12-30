Baby John Day 6 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan's movie crashes on Monday; nets just Rs 2 crore

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, continues to crawl at the box office. The mass action drama failed to pass its first Monday test.

Baby John crashes on 1st Monday; earns a mere Rs 2 crore

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Baby John witnessed a major drop on its first Monday, sealing its box office fate. As per estimates, it could collect a mere Rs 2 crore today (Day 6), taking the total cume to Rs 29 crore net at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, it opened with Rs 10.75 crore on its first day (Christmas Day). However, the mass actioner slowed down from its 2nd day onwards. It collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 2, Rs 3.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 4.25 crore on Day 4, and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 5. The total box office collection of Baby John reached Rs 27 crore in its extended opening week.

The movie will cross the Rs 30 crore mark tomorrow. However, looking at its current trends, its theatrical end is very near. As of now, it is expected to wind up its theatrical run under Rs 40 crore, which will be a disastrous result for a well-budgeted movie.

The day-wise net India collections of Baby John are as under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.75 crore 2 Rs 4.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore 5 Rs 4.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 29 crore

Watch Baby John Trailer

About Baby John

Baby John follows the life of Inspector Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan), who goes by the alias Baby John and lives a seemingly peaceful life in Kerala with his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna) and his old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). To the outside world, Baby John is a man of peace, but his true past as a fierce inspector is revealed when Khushi's teacher (Wamiqa Gabbi) uncovers his secret.

Advertisement

Further, the narrative delves into a flashback six years prior, where Baby John was married and involved in a high-stakes battle against Babar Sher (Jackie Shroff), a powerful figure exploiting young women. The film explores Baby John's journey to avenge his wife Meera's (Keerthy Suresh) fate and his fight against the exploitation of women.

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you watched Baby John? If yes, what did you feel about it?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Marco Box Office: A well-planned, staggered all-India release; Analyzing how the Mollywood actioner became a huge phenomenon