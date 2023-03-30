Bholaa Day 1 Box Office: Ajay Devgn led actioner takes a decent start of Rs 10 crores; Mass belts better

Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in titular roles took a slow start but picked up well through the course of the day to end up being a decent day commercially speaking. The film collected around Rs 10 crores nett on day 1 in India and although it's not a big number, it isn't as bad as what the advances suggested. The opening day collections were aided by Ram Navmi that was observed across the country and that gave the film a reasonably good current. It gives the film something to work with. The extended holiday period should help the film observe a decent trend although Ramzan will keep the Muslim crowd away.

Bholaa Was Aided By Good Spot Bookings After Low Advance Ticket Sales



Bholaa had sold around 35,000 tickets in national chains prior to its release and films having ticket sales around this number have historically opened in the Rs 6 - 8 crores range post pandemic. Bholaa has opened in double digits on day 1 and that can be seen as a positive. The numbers are likely to drop on day 2 as it is coming from a holiday but it shall again grow over the weekend if masses support the film whole-heartedly.

Bholaa Has Opted For A Blockbuster Pricing In Multiplexes



It is to be noted that team Bholaa has opted for a high ticket pricing strategy. The ticket prices of Bholaa in national chains and other multiplexes are second only to Pathaan this year. A part of the high ticket prices are also due to its 3D version. Whether this strategy aids the film or backfires is something we shall know very soon. Bholaa is a fairly expensive film that has been shot on a lavish scale and the theatrical recoveries are essential for the film to make substantial gains.

Bholaa Takes The 3rd Best Start Of 2023 So Far

As far as the opening day goes, Bholaa is the third highest Hindi film opener of the year, behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This doesn't make the collections any good but only shows that it has been a poor first quarter for the Hindi Film Industry with only 2 films doing significant business.

Bholaa Is The Second Most Preferred Movie Choice In India, Behind Dasara

The opening is lower than the Telugu film Dasara, not just in India but internationally too. Bholaa might make up for the lost ground and even match Dasara eventually. But in an ideal scenario, it should be recording higher numbers than the Nani starrer.

