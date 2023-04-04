Bholaa Tuesday Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film grows on day 6 courtesy Mahavir Jayanti; Collects Rs 4.90 crores

Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa had a slight surge in its collections on Tuesday due to Mahavir Jayanti. The collections were up by around 15 percent from yesterday. It collected around Rs 4.75 - 5 crores nett on its sixth day. Considering that films usually drop by around 10 - 15 percent on an average, on weekdays, the effective holiday benefit is around 25 - 30 percent. The percentage would have been higher had it been a bigger holiday.

Bholaa Has Crossed Rs 50 Crores At The Indian Box Office

The 6 day total of Bholaa has crossed Rs 50 crores and the extended week 1 seems to be heading towards Rs 57 crores which is quite decent although not significant. The film will see a couple of more holidays in its run and with no real competition right until Eid, the film can slowly creep its way to Rs 100 crores. The hold has been good in percentage terms and it shows that there has been appreciation for the film among its target audience. Its target audience constitutes of viewers who have not watched the original film Kaithi and mainly hardcore mass and action film lovers. The treatment of the film has kept a good chunk of the family crowd away.

Bholaa Is Currently The Third Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of 2023

Bholaa is currently the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2023, only behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Rather than Bholaa's performance at the box office, it is the underperformance of other films that have resulted in it being the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2023 after the first quarter. Bholaa is the highest grossing remake film of the year, easily ahead of the likes of Shehzada and Selfiee. Although it isn't much of an achievement to outgross the two films, it shows that Bholaa has got a level of acceptance that other films haven't been as fortunate to get.

As mentioned above, the next stiff competitor that Bholaa will face at the box office is Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The long uninterrupted run shall ensure that the film reaches a respectable final figure, if not good or excellent.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 4.90 cr

Total = Rs 50.40 crores nett in India

You can watch Bholaa at a theatre near you.

